Kenny Chesney announces rescheduled Minnesota tour stop for 2021

The country music superstar released a new tour schedule following cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS — Country music superstar Kenny Chensey is rolling out the plan for his rescheduled "Chillaxification" tour with a new date announced for Minneapolis next year.

Chesney will now perform at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 5, 2021.

Chesney was originally scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on May 2, 2020, but like many other artists, he was forced to make difficult decisions about moving forward with concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I kept talking to experts, city officials, team owners, medical people, looking to understand how we were coming along with resolving the health issues," Chesney said in a statement. "I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren’t getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved."

Chesney will now perform at 18 venues in 2021, alongside the same lineup of special guests planned for the original tour, including Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Tickets purchased for Chesney's original 2020 shows will be valid for the new concert dates. Those unable to attend the rescheduled shows have until July 15 to request a refund.