Keny Grey, the Minnesota music artist who signs and sings

He quit his career in corporate America to pursue music full time. Now Grey is speaking to an audience many artists have overlooked.

MINNEAPOLIS — With almost 4,000 YouTube views in just over two months, Keny Grey's music video is wowing an audience often forgotten. The Minnesota artist's personal story is wow-worthy too. Late last year, Grey left his job as a business analyst to invest in himself.

"I saved up my money and I got enough to pay my bills for a year and I'm just trying the best I can to make it in the music industry," Grey said.

Yet he's not focused solely on himself. In an effort to improve inclusion for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, Grey's music video, "Wow," is both signed and sung.

"Deaf people enjoy music too," Grey said. "A lot of people are not able to enjoy the content that they love because they're not thought of and so that's something that I want to change."

Grey grew up with two grandparents who are deaf.

"I [also] have a hard-of-hearing younger brother and American Sign Language has just kind of always been a part of my life," he said. "It's always kind of, I guess, bothered me that I couldn't share that with some of my family. It's awesome to be able to put those two worlds together. My family and my art."

Now Grey finds himself part of a larger family: The deaf community. From the video's ASL director, Giovanni Maucere, to the talent on screen and the consumers.

"It's been really kind of amazing," Grey said. "So many people have reached out. I've just never felt more like I was doing something that was important."

While it's unlikely fellow artists will follow suit and start signing as they sing, Grey has a suggestion for content creators on social media.