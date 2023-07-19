KARE in the Air: Bob Dylan's childhood home

Minnesota's musical wordsmith famously started life on the Iron Range, in a home on a street corner in Hibbing.

HIBBING, Minn. — Our aerial tour of the state's most beautiful and iconic places continues with a junket to the Iron Range and a home once inhabited by Minnesota's best-known musical wordsmith.

Yes, surrounded by shade trees on the peaceful corner of 7th Ave East (renamed Bob Dylan Drive) and 25th Street in Hibbing sits the house where Bob Dylan spent his childhood.

Dylan - known as Bobby Zimmerman in those days - lived here from 1948 until 1959. His family moved to Hibbing from Duluth when little Bobby was 6 years old, first staying with relatives before moving to the house on 7th Ave.

According to "Atlas Obscura," he walked to school, played in high school rock bands... and like many kids from small communities, eventually left for the big city and the University of Minnesota.

Dylan did not make much of an impression academically... dropping out after just one year. Just two years later he wrote "Blowin' in the Wind" and the rest is history.

A Bobby D superfan eventually bought the house, and while the inside isn't open to the public, the owner is sometimes willing to give tours. Those who have been inside say you can still see where a young Dylan once carved his name on his wall, hoping to leave a mark.

"A pilgrimage to visit the home of a music legend. It's not Graceland, but shows how extraordinary people can come from the most ordinary of places," one person wrote on Tripadvisor.

