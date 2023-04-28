Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran announces stop at State Theatre in August

MINNEAPOLIS — English crooner Ed Sheeran will make not one, but two stops in Minneapolis this summer, announcing a show at the State Theatre the day before he brings his arena tour to U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced Friday that Sheeran will appear before a more intimate crowd at the theater on Aug. 11 as part of his Subtract Tour, a string of smaller shows to complement his Mathematics stadium tour.
Tickets for Sheeran's performance at the State Theatre go on sale for Verified Fans on May 2 at 10 a.m. To sign up for Verified Onsale between now and April 30, click here.
Tickets are already on sale for Sheeran's Mathematics Tour, which comes to U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 12, can be purchased here.
