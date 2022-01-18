Starving African wild cat found in Boston now recovering at Minnesota Wildcat Sanctuary

The African serval was found with a severely broken leg just west of Boston, trying to survive the cold. After a 3,000 mile roundtrip, he is home safe in Minnesota.

SANDSTONE, Minn. — A wild cat, native to sub-Saharan Africa, is safe at the Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota after it was reportedly roaming Boston's west metro area.

Yes, you read that correctly. A sub-Saharan Africa wild cat in Boston, Massachusetts.

The African serval, which can grow to about two feet tall and weigh 40 pounds, was captured in Lincoln, MA, and soon nicknamed Bruno. The Wildcat Rescue said it appeared he was out on his own for quite some time, surviving winter conditions that are only marginally warmer than those found in Minnesota.

He was found starving and with a severely broken leg.

Like many other states, it's illegal to own a serval in Massachusetts. No owner claimed Bruno after he was captured.

Veterinarians had to amputate Bruno's leg since his injuries were in various places throughout his leg.

“Sadly, we’re seeing more and more exotic cats on the loose. Bruno’s story isn’t rare anymore since many people think they can own a serval or bobcat as a pet. It always has a sad ending for the animal,” said Wildcat Sanctuary Executive Director Tammy Thies.

The decision to bring him to Minnesota's Wildcat Sanctuary came up with the help of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

The staff in Minnesota had a cross-country road trip on their hands. To get Bruno from the Bay State, it took a 3,000-mile round trip.

Bruno escaped an incoming nor'easter, which brought more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state. He made it to Minnesota on Monday, which was Betty White's 100th birthday, who was an avid animal lover.

"Bruno’s home safe, settling in and snuggled up in his indoor heated bedroom. Soon, he’ll have access to a large outdoor habitat where he can live wild-at-heart, just as 15 other servals enjoy at the sanctuary," the sanctuary said in a statement.

You can follow Bruno’s updates and learn more about the Wildcat Sanctuary online here.