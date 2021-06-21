Peacock on the loose! Bird spotted by police in Champlin, Minnesota

Champlin police officers found a peacock wandering around the 11000 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — Animals are all around us. In most cases, it's dogs and cats that we see.

Elsewhere, it can also take the form of a squirrel in our backyards or the occasional wild rabbit running around on the lawn. Not to mention the hundreds of geese we see roaming around in local parks.

In this rare instance however, police officers from the Champlin Police Department managed to find a peacock on the loose. According to the department's Facebook page, it was wandering around the neighborhood in the 11000 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.

Hey Champlin, If you lost your peacock give us a call. It was roaming the neighborhood in the 11000 block of Gettysburg... Posted by Champlin Police Department - Minnesota on Sunday, June 20, 2021