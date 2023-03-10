Ramsey County needs more 911 telecommunicators

County officials say they're looking to fill 13 positions with pay ranging from $24.68 to $35.70 per hour.

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota's largest emergency dispatch center is short-staffed. The Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center needs more than a dozen 911 telecommunicators and is now spreading the word on radio and TV. Those interested in the position are encouraged to apply by Monday, March 13.

Center director Nancie Pass says while public safety dispatchers share information with first responders heading to a scene, 911 telecommunicators take crucial first calls for help from the public.

"So we're gathering information, we're asking lots of questions to build a picture for the officer or firefighter or the ambulance driver that is responding to the scene," Pass said.

Pass' career in emergency communications stems back 30 years and over the years, some things have changed. For example, the public can now text 911 in addition to calling. Also, employees like Sasha Quandt can exercise on the job. She walks on a treadmill paid for by Ramsey County as she works at her standing desk.

Quandt has worked in the center for about eight years and, like Pass, she's been promoted. She spent about a year working as a 911 telecommunicator before advancing to the public safety dispatcher position.

"Some of the harder aspects are talking to somebody when they're having the worst day of their life," Quandt said. "You have to really get your emotions under control because you're a human being, too, and it's easy to empathize with others … Whenever there's somebody that's in a life-threatening situation and they get out of it, that is huge for us."

But there aren't enough people taking those crucial first calls for help, Pass says, as there are currently 47 telecommunicators on staff. Sixty would be fully staffed.

"When we're short-staffed, that means our current staff have to work harder," Pass said. "Some people have left our organization because it is difficult. It's hard to have that work-life balance when you have to work the extra hours."

"We are hiring 911 telecommunicators," she continued. "The position is open currently and it closes on March 13. We're hoping to hire at least 13 people."

Hourly pay ranges from $24.68 to $35.70 with night and weekend differential. Training is paid as well and lasts for at least eight weeks. Benefits include medical and dental insurance with single and family coverage options, retirement and deferred compensation plans, accrued vacation and sick time, and holiday pay. Employees also have protections under the Law Enforcement Labor Services union.

Pass also mentioned that there are employee support groups.

"It's a peer-to-peer support for talking to somebody after having a hard call," she said. "When you go home, you are going to have tough days. It's going to be challenging but you can go home and you can sleep really well knowing that you helped people in your community."

