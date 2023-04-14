Grow with KARE: Rejuvenating your succulents

After a long winter inside, maybe some of your succulents look horrible. Don’t give up on them! Rejuvenating your leggy and stretched-out succulents is so easy.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After a long winter inside, maybe some of your succulents look like this?!?

Don’t give up on them! Rejuvenating your leggy and stretched-out succulents is so easy.

1. Remove the whole plant from its pot.

2. Carefully twist off any dead or dying leaves.

3. Continue by removing leaves along the stem until you are left with a nice rosette.

(You can lay these leaves on the surface of the soil and spread them in a shallow pot or tray to resprout. Leave them dry for the first week then mist daily and watch for babies to grow from the stem end of each leaf.)

4. With a sharp knife or pruner, cut the stem about 1” to 2” below the rosette.

5. Plant in a small pot of fresh cactus soil.

6. Do not water for a week. Then Water sparingly when the soil is dry.

Voilà! Easy peasy!

Find the sunniest spot you can for them to grow happily without stretching. When freezing nights are a thing of the past, gently acclimate your succulents to growing outside where they can get the full sunshine.

