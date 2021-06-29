x
Nominate an outstanding 50+ volunteer for AARP's Andrus Award for Community Service

The nomination deadline is July 15.
Credit: Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com

MINNEAPOLIS — AARP Minnesota is seeking your help to recognize extraordinary volunteers over the age of 50.

The organization is currently accepting nominations for its Andrus Award for Community Service, its most prestigious volunteer award. The Andrus Award honors those who share their own experience and time to enrich the lives of others.

The winner of Andrus Award will receive $1,000 to donate to the nonprofit of their choice.

AARP Minnesota welcomes nominations for any Minnesotan age 50 or older "who embodies the true definition of volunteerism."

The nomination deadline is July 15.

For more information and nomination forms, visit the AARP website.

