Kittens take over the SEA LIFE aquarium at Mall of America

Kittens from the Bitty Kitty Brigade frolic around SEA LIFE at the Mall of America to celebrate Adopt-a-Cat Month.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Whether you like cats, dogs or both, we can all admit that newborns can be especially cute.

This morning, before the Mall of America SEA LIFE aquarium had even opened to guests, kittens from the Bitty Kitty Brigade had taken over! Just like the puppies that came in a month ago, the two pound kittens got their turn to be up close and personal with sea life of all shapes and sizes such as sharks, stingrays, and jellyfish.

Aside from being a furry photo op for the kittens, the event was also held to help promote National Adopt-a-Cat month according to a release by SEA LIFE.

While there, they also managed to get a surprise visit from Catboy, from the popular preschool cartoon, PJ Masks. SEA LIFE says current guests are able to meet face to face with Catboy from now until July 4.