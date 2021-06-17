Kittens take over the SEA LIFE aquarium at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Whether you like cats, dogs or both, we can all admit that newborns can be especially cute.
This morning, before the Mall of America SEA LIFE aquarium had even opened to guests, kittens from the Bitty Kitty Brigade had taken over! Just like the puppies that came in a month ago, the two pound kittens got their turn to be up close and personal with sea life of all shapes and sizes such as sharks, stingrays, and jellyfish.
Aside from being a furry photo op for the kittens, the event was also held to help promote National Adopt-a-Cat month according to a release by SEA LIFE.
While there, they also managed to get a surprise visit from Catboy, from the popular preschool cartoon, PJ Masks. SEA LIFE says current guests are able to meet face to face with Catboy from now until July 4.
The Bitty Kitty Brigade is a 501(c)3 non-profit rescue providing foster care to orphaned neonatal kittens in the Minneapolis/St. Paul areas. They assist kittens aged 0-6 weeks who are not eating on their own, and provide care and medical support until they are of adoption age (12 weeks). For more information on how to volunteer, foster or help support the BKB, you can visit their website here.