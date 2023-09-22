Tracking down your unclaimed cash and property

ST PAUL, Minn. — You might be surprised about the number of Minnesotans who can cash in on money they never knew they had.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce returned a record-setting $62.6 million to residents in 2023, which tops last year's record of $53.5 million.
Every year, the agency receives millions of dollars in unclaimed property from businesses that have lost contact with the owners.
The Commerce Department processed claims for nearly 247,000 shares of stock and nearly 60,000 other types of financial property in 2023.
According to a news release from the Commerce Department, these are common types of unclaimed property:
- Dormant bank accounts
- Uncashed checks
- Unclaimed wages
- Insurance claim payments or benefits
- Stocks or bonds
- Items from safe deposit boxes
"The Department of Commerce wants to reconnect Minnesotans with the money that they may be owed by financial institutions and other companies," Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold said in the release. "We're pleased that Minnesotans are submitting more claims because that means they're increasingly aware of the opportunity and the work we do to collect and return unclaimed property."
If you think you're missing money, search your name using the Commerce Department's website.
