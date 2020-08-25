11 arrested after detention center damaged

Police say windows were broken and one officer suffered a broken hand at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.

MINNEAPOLIS — Eleven people were arrested on multiple charges Tuesday morning after police say a demonstration turned destructive.

Police said at one point Monday night, approximately 100 people gathered at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, ending a march and demonstration that began in downtown Minneapolis.

In a press release, Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said 11 people were arrested and are being held on probable cause riot, damage to property and unlawful assembly.

Police said demonstrators broke windows and threatened to breach jail security, and one officer broke their hand during an altercation with the crowd gathered outside.

"We fully support peaceful protests, but we can not - and will not - allow demonstrators to destroy property or jeopardize the safety and security of our inmates, our deputies and our jail," Sheriff Hutchinson said.