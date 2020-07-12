Brooklyn Park police seek public's help in locating missing man with dementia

Officials ask that if anyone sees him they call 911 and keep an eye on him until police arrive.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police are seeking the public's help Sunday in locating a missing 57-year-old man with dementia.

Mark Haglund is described as a white man who is 5'7" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police are unsure in what he was wearing but they said he was wearing a "green and yellow high visibility coat that says Waste Management on the back."

Police said they are searching around the 9100 block of Florida Ave North.