This August, participate in Clear the Shelters by adopting or donating

NBCUniversal and Telemundo have partnered to bring a full month of support to animal rescue groups.

MINNEAPOLIS — This year’s sixth annual Clear the Shelters campaign is focused on “Adopt and Donate” efforts to support shelters in need.

Adoption rates in local shelters have been up since March, but many in-person fundraising efforts have been canceled. This has left the shelters and rescues with a gap in needed funds to support their animals. Clear the Shelters hopes to help bridge some of this funding gap for our community.

To practice proper social distancing, the event will feature virtual adoption events, cameos by your favorite NBC stars' four-legged rescue friends, and ways to give online. The Clear the Shelters Fund will also match the first $100,000 donated during the first week.

There are many ways you can participate this year.

Visit CleartheShelters.com to find local shelters that are participating

Download the WeRescue app to search for adoptable animals in your area and filter for what you are looking for.

Donate to a specific shelter or a pool of donations through GreaterGood.

Utilize 24PetWatch to see a list of shelters and rescues in your area that you can support.