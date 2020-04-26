Minneapolis Parks remain open, add modifications starting Monday

"Come to the parks, enjoy the parks but understand that social distancing is the vaccine right now."

MINNEAPOLIS — Due to concerns over the volume and closeness of people at parks, the Minneapolis Parks Department will close playgrounds, skating parks and athletic fields.

Parks like Webber Parks in North Minneapolis will remain open. The Minneapolis Parks Department will only make modifications starting Monday to encourage more social distancing.

"We have a rim at the house but we don’t have the space like a court," Ken Branch said.

The Minneapolis native and his son Nick won't be able to shoot hoops like this next weekend.

"We have to start putting down some sort of implements to make people separate from each other, otherwise people will congregate," he said.

The parks department reports they received hundreds of calls and emails about groups of people playing together in the Twin Cities.

"As people are coming out and enjoying the warm weather we were recognizing the numbers and the volume of people coming together was a concern," Superintendent Al Bangoura said.

Starting Monday, the city will close playgrounds, skating parks and athletic fields. They will also have basketball rims locked or removed the tennis court nets removed.

"Come to the parks, enjoy the parks but understand that social distancing is the vaccine right now," he said. "It’s the only thing we have right now until something is developed."

