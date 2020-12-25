Twin Cities non-profit prepares more than 1,000 Christmas meals for those in need

The Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities will prepare about 1,100 full-course lunches to pass out on Christmas Day.

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the food services team at the Union Gospel Mission in St. Paul, their time is typically spent prepping meals for those in their direct care.

"We do about 600-900 meals a day through our programs here," said James Green, Food Services General Manager at UGM.

With more than 26 million Americans facing food insecurities this holiday season, according to a recent U.S. Census Bureau Survey, Green and his team are making a little extra this holiday season.

"Around 1,100 meals," said Green.

One thousand-one hundred meals will feed those beyond the confines of the mission's dining room walls, placing hot meals in the hands of those in the neighboring high rises, living in affordable housing.

"Those who are sometimes shut in, who feel lonely, who maybe don’t have family to visit," said Green.

Recipients will get a full-course Christmas lunch.

"Our Christmas chicken, our macaroni and cheese, our cornbread and then we’re going to have chateau vegetables, along with a variety of cookies," said Green.

All prepared and delivered with ingredients that define what the holiday season is all about.

"Heart, compassion, grace, mercy all that’s been poured into our lives, looking at how we can share it with the community that feels just like us at times wondering is there love out there," said Green.

A meal made with love, coming at a time when so many have been left without it.

A fulfilling mission both in and out of the kitchen one hot plate at time, all in an attempt to make spirits bright this holiday season.

"This is a blessing for me," said Riley.

"I'm glad to be apart of something this big. I'm glad to be apart of something outside of myself because its not about me, its about all those who are being impacted, all those who are being blessed by what we can provide," said Green.