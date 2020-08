At about 3:55 p.m. Brookyln Park police received a call reporting shots fired on the 6900 block of 76th Avenue North.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One man is dead and two are injured after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Sunday afternoon.

When police arrived, they found three men shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, one is undergoing surgery and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.