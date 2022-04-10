Police: 14-year-old shot in north Minneapolis

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident that left the boy with a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North on the city's north side Sunday evening.

Officers responded after a ShotSpotter activation and several callers notified them of the incident around 6 p.m.

Authorities say the boy suffered a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound, and was unable to provide police with much information before he was taken to an area hospital.

While an investigation is still underway, police say they uncovered signs of gunfire on the 3500 block of Lyndale, and are in the process of locating any additional clues - such as surveillance footage of the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

