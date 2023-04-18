x
Crime

2 dead following shooting on St. Paul's east side

The deaths took place at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Ave. E. Police will release more details on the deadly incident early this afternoon.
Credit: KARE
Homicide investigators were called to an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Ave. E in St. Paul Tuesday morning.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two people are dead and investigators are trying to find out who is responsible for the latest homicides in the city of St. Paul.

Squads were dispatched to an apartment building on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East Tuesday morning, where responding officers located the victims.

St. Paul police say they will release more details involving the fatal shootings early Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will have the latest information as it becomes available. 

