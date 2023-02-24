3 teenagers shot at funeral reception for Harding High School stabbing victim

According to a statement from SPPD, officers were called to The Wellstone Center shortly before 8 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say three teenagers were shot Friday night at the funeral reception for the St. Paul Harding student who was fatally stabbed at school earlier this month.

Upon arrival, officers were able to find three male teenagers — a 14, a 16 and a 17-year-old — with gunshot injuries to the lower extremities. They were all transported to Regions Hospital with what "appears to be non-life-threatening injuries," the statement says.

Preliminary information indicates to officials that a white sedan drove by The Wellstone Center and fired shots into the building. Shortly after, the sedan crashed into another vehicle. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Police say "two males ran" from the scene of the crash, but when officers searched the area, they couldn't find them.

Other officers responding to the shooting stopped a 16-year-old male running from the area, found a handgun, and took him into custody. It is still under investigation, as law enforcement remains unsure of the 16-year-old's role.

Mourners were gathered at the rec center Friday night to remember 15-year-old Devin Scott, who was stabbed and killed at Harding High School on Feb. 10.

"This is a shame," said a center visitor, Ben Crosby. "They can't even have a memorial service without people shooting through the windows? Why? That's what I wanna know, why?"

"We thought those were safe sanctuaries for young people, said Reverend Runney Patterson.

Patterson is the reverend for New Hope Baptist Church in Saint Paul and is the president of the Minnesota Baptist State Convention. He said he has officiated too many funerals of young men.

"I want to see our young people live in peace," he said.

He said when you walk through the doors of schools and rec centers, it should be a safe place.

A fellow student, a 16-year-old, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the Feb. 10 incident. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office also requested the teen be prosecuted as an adult. A judge will rule on that motion at a future court hearing.

According to Wellstone Center staff, the facility has resumed operations.

