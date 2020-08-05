Additional charges filed against suspected serial rapist

Jory Wiebrand is now charged in a total of nine cases.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has filed new charges in four additional cases against a Ham Lake man suspected in a series of sexual assaults and burglaries in a Minneapolis neighborhood near the U of M, as well as in Anoka County.

Jory Wiebrand, 34, is now charged in a total of nine cases.

According to a press release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the additional charges filed this week include attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct from a case in February 2019; harassment from May to November 2019; attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct from a case in September 2019; and attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct in March 2020.

Wiebrand was first charged in April with sexual assault and burglary in two cases, followed by additional charges earlier this month in three additional cases.

According to criminal complaints filed with the latest charges, Wiebrand is accused of attacking a woman as she walked to a bus stop in southeast Minneapolis in February 2019, then assaulting the victim in a nearby wooded area. The complaint says DNA evidence matched a known sample from Wiebrand.

In another case between May and November 2019, a criminal complaint says a woman reported that she felt like she was being followed or watched at her Minneapolis apartment, and on one occasion returned to her apartment to find an opened window that she left closed. After the woman moved out in August, the complaint states Wiebrand entered a different apartment and sexually assaulted a woman there. The alleged harassment victim later reported being followed and chased into a parking lot by Wiebrand in November 2019. The complaint states he later sexually assaulted another woman in that same parking lot in February 2020.

In September 2019, a criminal complaint states a woman reported that she was sitting in her car in southeast Minneapolis when Wiebrand opened the driver's door and covered her mouth, demanding she get into the back seat. The complaint says the woman screamed and honked the car's horn, and Wiebrand ran off.