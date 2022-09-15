Attorney General Keith Ellison investigating two problem properties in north Minneapolis

Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station are being investigated after at least eight people were shot there over the past two weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenues in north Minneapolis has been in the news a lot lately for all the wrong reasons.

Between Merwin Liquors and the neighboring Winner Gas Station, at least eight people have been shot within the last two weeks at the intersection.

"We're working to make sure that we restore order, good order and safety to that corner," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who says he doesn't live far from the intersection.

A series of complaints have lead Ellison and his team – with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney's Office – to open a civil investigation into whether Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis are maintaining or permitting an unlawful public nuisance on their properties.

The intersection between the two businesses has been described as "one of the city's largest open-air drug bazaars," according to Ellison's office.

"It means provide safety, it means get rid of the loiterers, it means do not allow criminal activity to go on, on your premises," explained Ellison.

This comes just days after Sanctuary Covenant Church next door, which has shown interest in purchasing the property, launched a petition calling on the city to take action.

"All we're trying to do is get a safe neighborhood where people can feel a certain sense of comfort and they don't have to worry about mayhem and lawlessness on the corner," said Ellison.

Just this week, Merwin Liquors cleaned house, now operating under new management with TXT LLC, a company which also oversees the local community group 'We Push For Peace'.

They've brought in new staff and a new store manager, with plans for extra security, while trying to build lasting bonds with those coming and going.

"It's been a problem for a while, it has and we know this, you know what I mean, but we want people to give us an opportunity to show them that we are wanting and willing to put in the work to make it better for everybody," explained new store manager Brittany Noel.

"Companies or properties that turn a blind eye to gun violence and other threats to public safety happening on their premises need to know we are watching and will act. Keeping people and communities safe takes everyone, so I encourage anyone with concerns about these businesses to come forward," said Ellison.

The Attorney General's investigation, undertaken with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and the support of local law enforcement, is intended to examine what steps, if any, Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station are taking to address the repeated, dangerous and unlawful behavior occurring on their premises. The investigation further seeks to determine whether Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station are maintaining or permitting unlawful public nuisance activity on their properties.

"Merwins doesn't have to be lost, they can abate the nuisance, they can just fix it," said Ellison.

As part of its efforts, the Attorney General's Office is seeking input from community members and local stakeholders and encourages people with eyewitness accounts of unlawful behavior at these locations to come forward. They may voice their concerns to the Office by calling (651) 296-3353 or by completing a complaint form online.

To read the investigatory letter sent to Merwin Liquors click here.

To read the investigatory letter sent to Winner Gas Station click here.

Watch more local news: