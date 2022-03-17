Amber Alert Canceled: 2-year-old boy found safe

Authorities say the missing boy that triggered an Amber Alert Thursday has been found and a suspect is in custody.

POPE COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said early Friday morning a missing 2-year-old boy who triggered an Amber Alert on Thursday has been found safe, and authorities have a suspect in custody.

As of Friday morning few details have been released, but the BCA said in a post to social media that the Pope County Sheriff's Office would release more information on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Pope County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's assistance locating a 2-year-old boy, last seen wearing a long-sleeved red t-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes. Authorities say he was taken around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near the city of Westport, about 20 miles southeast of Alexandria. No suspect information was released at that time.

Anyone with information about the boy was asked to contact the Pope County Sheriff's Office at 320-634-5411 or to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

