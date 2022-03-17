Amber Alert: Pope County officials believe 2-year-old boy was abducted

Authorities say Robert Ramirez was last seen wearing a long-sleeved red t-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes.

POPE COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy who officials in Pope County say was likely abducted.

Authorities say officials with the Pope County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assistance locating Robert William Ramirez, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved red t-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes. Authorities say the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near the city of Westport, about 20 miles southeast of Alexandria. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone who may have any information about Robert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pope County Sheriff's Office at 320-634-5411 or 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

