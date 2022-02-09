Apple River stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

Nicolae Miu is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and injuring four other people on the Apple River.

The man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teen and injuring four others on the Apple River pleaded not guilty to all counts during his Thursday appearance in St. Croix County District Court.

Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he was accused of attacking a group of tubers Saturday, July 30 and killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman.

Miu's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

According to KARE 11 reporter Kiya Edwards, dozens of people were in the courthouse Thursday, including many who appeared to be teenagers or young adults.

Miu told police he acted in self-defense on July 30 when he stabbed five people, including Schuman. The other four people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Three of the four people have since been discharged, but the fourth remains hospitalized after having multiple surgeries.

According to the criminal complaint, Miu was out on the river with his wife and friends when the incident occurred. Prosecutors say Miu pulled a knife with a blade approximately three inches long from his pocket and lashed out at a group of younger people during a confrontation, fatally stabbing Schuman and seriously wounding four others.

The details of what led up to the stabbing are complicated, and ultimately, it could come down to whether or not Mui had the opportunity to walk away before he began stabbing.

In an interview last month, one of the surviving stabbing victims spoke after being discharged from the hospital. Ryhley Mattison said she had been drinking and tubing with her friends when they were told by another group of tubers that Miu was making inappropriate comments about younger girls. She said while they were telling Miu to leave, he turned violent.

During a hearing last week to determine if there was enough evidence to take the case the trial, Lt. Brandie Hart with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office walked through details of a bystander's video that captured some of the attack. The video has not yet been made public, but Hart said Miu is seen running up to a group of and grabbing onto their tube. Several people approached Miu and starting yelling at him to go away and leave.

Hart added that Miu struck a female in the face, which wasn't visible in the video. After Miu struck the female, Hart said several people who had congregated nearby began to attack Miu. After he was pushed, Hart said video showed Miu stab one of the victims in the abdomen.

Miu retained prominent self-defense attorney Corey Chirafisi, who was one of two attorneys who helped get a full acquittal for Kyle Rittenhouse last year. During last week's hearing, Chirafisi questioned Hart about the bystander video. When asked if Miu ever threatened anyone with a knife prior to people converging on her, Hart replied, "no."

Miu is currently being held on $1 million bond at the St. Croix County Jail.

