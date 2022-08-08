BCA identifies four deputies involved in Otsego shooting

All four officials are employed with the Wright County Sheriff's Department.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified all four officers involved in the Otsego shooting that killed 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen Sunday.

Wright County deputies Patrick Mabusth, Mark Voss, Leland Wilkinson and Sgt. Jeffrey McMackins were identified in a statement from the Minnesota BCA Wednesday.

The new information comes days after deputies responded to a report of a man "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at the 12000 block of 72nd Court in Otsego just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

When law enforcement arrived, they talked to Hansen who agreed to wait for an ambulance to arrive and take him to the hospital, a news release from the Wright County Sheriff's Office states. Officials say Hansen ran inside a house, went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

All four deputies claim Hansen ignored their commands to drop his knife.

The deputies say they also saw Hansen weaving between vehicles at the end of a driveway, and then he later ran into the backyard.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement tried to then tase Hansen, but it didn't work.

According to the BCA, video footage obtained from a squad car shows Hansen running towards Wilkinson before Wilkinson falls backward and fires his handgun at Hansen.

The sheriff's office said McMackins and Voss provided medical aid until paramedics arrived, but Hansen died at North Memorial Hospital a short time later. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner reports Hansen died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The BCA says it plans to release the squad car video that captured the incident once the case has closed.

After further investigation, officials say Mabusth and Voss were the deputies who discharged their Tasers, while McMackins and Wilkinson fired their handguns.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says all four deputies were placed on administrative leave due to standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

Wilkinson has been a part of the sheriff's department for two months, Voss for three years, Mabusth for five years, and McMackins has been with them for 13 years.

The investigation remains ongoing and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

