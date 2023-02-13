BCA attempting to locate murder suspect following missed court appearance

Officials say Ralph Leslie Apmann is believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle, and could be in the Twin Cities area.

WINDOM, Minn. — Officials are attempting to locate a potentially armed murder suspect who failed to appear in court Monday for his trial.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Windom Police Department say Ralph Leslie Apmann didn't appear in court for a trial where he's accused of killing a man in 2021 outside a bar in Windom.

In a press release, authorities say Apmann is believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle, and could be in the Twin Cities area. Officials are asking for anyone with information about Apmann's location to call 911. If seen, authorities say do not approach him.

Apmann is charged with second-degree murder without intent after prosecutors say he got into a fight with a man outside the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom, Minnesota. According to court documents, police were called to the bar at around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2021 where they found a man unresponsive. He was then transported to an emergency room, where he later died.

Prosecutors say police learned that the victim was last seen with Apmann. According to the criminal complaint, Apmann said he and the victim went to the back room to play a couple games of pool. After playing, Apmann said he went out to the back door to have a cigarette when the victim punched him. The two wrestled until Apmann said he put the man in a choke hold until he stopped struggling. Apmann said when he left, the victim was taking "deep loud breaths." The criminal complaint says Apmann then left the bar and never told anyone about the fight.





