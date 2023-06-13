Blaine man indicted in nationwide employment scheme

Watertek owner Charles Fields, now charged with wire fraud, was previously the subject of a 2019 KARE 11 Investigates report.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from KARE 11's initial investigation into Watertek, which first aired in 2019.

A Blaine man has been indicted on federal charges in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud hundreds of job seekers across the country.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Charles Edward Fields, 43, is now charged with five counts of wire fraud.

According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Fields allegedly ran the scheme through several businesses, including WaterTek, Mile High H20, Water Innovations Group and others. Federal prosecutors alleged Fields would recruit sales contractors to sell home security and water filtration systems, but only after the applicants paid an upfront deposit of $3,000 to $5,000. Prosecutors also allege that Fields misrepresented an affiliation with a major international water filtration company.

Court documents claim Fields promised online applicants special training and thousands of dollars in guaranteed monthly salary, but would then make up excuses about why the necessary equipment never arrived and why he couldn't return the deposits.

Prosecutors claim Fields defrauded around 250 people for about $600,000.

KARE 11 Investigates spoke to several of Fields' alleged victims in a 2019 report.

“I was supposed to get a base salary of $4,000 a month,” Kevin Molway of Kansas City, Missouri told KARE 11.

“The thing that drew me to it was a salary position instead of commission-only,” said Val Pedroza of Henderson, Nevada.

“I was very interested in the guaranteed salary,” said a Florida woman who asked that her name not be used.

KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse attempted to interview Fields about the allegations in 2019; however, Fields canceled just as the interview was scheduled to begin. He later emailed KARE 11 to say he was “making progress towards taking care of all of the parties we owe anything to.”

The FBI launched an investigation, which included a search of Fields' home in 2020.

Fields is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court on June 30.