Woman shot after surprising burglary suspect in Blaine

Officials say the victim and her husband returned home and found a man inside, then chased him as he tried to escape.

BLAINE, Minn. — A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg Wednesday evening by a burglar she and her husband surprised at their home in Blaine.

Blaine Police Capt. Mark Boerboom says the couple returned home to the 8800 block of Jackson Street NE at around 8 p.m. and noticed a light on inside a bedroom that they typically do not leave on. As they pulled into the garage a man ran out the front door and tried to get away.

Boerboom says the male homeowner chased the suspect across the front yard, and the suspect turned and fired a shot that went through his pant leg. Police believe the bullet continued on its trajectory, hitting the woman in the leg.

She was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Arriving officers, including one with a K9, set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect, who was not located.