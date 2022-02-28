CAIR calls on FBI to investigate mosque burglary

St. Paul police say they are investigating a report that two men stole a safe containing $4,000 from the Masjid Al-Ihsan mosque in St. Paul.

Muslim leaders are calling on the FBI to investigate after reports of a burglary at a St. Paul mosque early Sunday.

St. Paul police confirm they are investigating a reported incident at the Masjid Al-Ihsan mosque at 955 Minnehaha Ave. West. Spokesperson Sergeant Natalie Davis says dispatchers received a call from someone reporting a burglary, saying two male suspects entered the center using keys and stole a safe containing $4,000 cash, wallets, and a check book. A police report says the incident took place between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday.

On Monday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) sent out a press release saying mosque leaders were alerted to the crime by the building's security system, and that two white men were seen on tape stealing the safe before driving off in a black pickup truck without license plates.

CAIR is asking federal authorities to investigate.

"We call on the FBI to join the St Paul Police Department in the investigation of this incident targeting a house of worship,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein. “We will be working with mosque leaders throughout Minnesota to increase security precautions.”

Hussein is urging all houses of worship to take extra security precautions by using CAIR's "Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety" booklet. He says the advice is applicable to religious institutions of all faiths.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

