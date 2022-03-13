Police: Driver of stolen truck rams into several squad cars

Brooklyn Park police say the truck was confirmed to be stolen from Minneapolis within the last few days.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park say a driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into several squad cars on Saturday when they tried to run from officers.

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, at about 2 p.m. Saturday, officers found a red pickup truck that had license plates that did not match the vehicle near the area of 57th and Fremont avenues.

When officers went to investigate the truck, the driver rammed the vehicle into several police squad cars, officials say.

The suspect was taken into custody once officers were able to stop the truck from fleeing and police say they were the only one in the vehicle.

Brooklyn Park police say the truck was confirmed to be stolen from Minneapolis within the last few days.

The suspect is now in the Hennepin County Jail awaiting charges, police say. Officials did not release any identifying details about the suspect.

