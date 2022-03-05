Officer injured during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the vehicle intentionally rammed the squad, pinning the officer's leg in the door of the squad.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis Police officer was injured after the driver of a stolen vehicle collided with a squad car during a pursuit Friday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the vehicle intentionally rammed the squad, pinning the officer's leg in the door of the squad. Authorities were able to disable the stolen vehicle on 394, where they took two men into custody.

Police say they received a report of the stolen vehicle just after 8:30 p.m. Friday on the 2800 block of Pleasant Avenue South. However, when officers arrived at the scene, the two men fled in the stolen vehicle.

Authorities say they used GPS information to locate the vehicle on the 2900 block of Portland Avenue where they positioned their squads in front of the stolen vehicle in an attempt to apprehend the two suspects. As officers were exiting their vehicle, the driver of the stolen vehicle rammed the side of one of the squads and pinned one of the officer's legs.

Officials say the officer was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non life-threatening injuries.

