Man surrenders after 7-hour standoff in Duluth

Police said the man was believed to be connected to an attempted armed robbery of a bank, car theft and a vehicle pursuit.

DULUTH, Minn. — One man is in custody after surrendering Friday night following a seven-hour standoff with Duluth Police and SWAT Teams.

According to a Facebook post by the Duluth Police Department, the man surrendered around 8:30 p.m. after barricading himself in an apartment building in the area of Cody Street and North Central Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

While inside the building, police say the man shot multiple shots. According to officials, officers didn't return fire but did use non-lethal tactics after "multiple attempts to have him surrender peacefully." Officials say after the man was apprehended, he was transported to a hospital with "minor injuries" before being transported to St. Louis County Jail.

