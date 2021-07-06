Police: Final suspect arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old Woodbury boy

Police said 23-year-old Enrique Davila was arrested in St. Paul Thursday night on an outstanding felony warrant for second-degree murder and other charges.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on June 7, 2021

Woodbury police say the final suspect in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy has been arrested.

Enrique Davila, 23, was arrested at a home in the 500 block of Brainerd Avenue in St. Paul Thursday night on an outstanding felony warrant for second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was booked at the Washington County Jail, according to a post from Woodbury Police.

Police believe Davila is connected to a drive-by shooting that took place on June 5, and resulted in the death of Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl, a 14-year-old boy.

Three other people have already been charged in this shooting. One is 19-year-old Jaden Townsend, and another is a juvenile who was arrested in a traffic stop on I-94. At that time two other women were arrested for aiding an offender.

The third person is Keith Dawson, 35, who identified himself as Demaris' stepfather.

Dawson faces several felony charges, including drive-by shooting, illegal possession of a firearm, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Dawson, is not believed to be the person who shot and killed Demaris.

Demaris was attending a graduation party on Edgewood Avenue in Woodbury in June with his older brother Davion the night he was killed.

It's still unclear what led up to the fatal shooting but Demaris' mother Trisha Ekdahl said the suspects threatened Davion with a gun at the party, and that Demaris was scared and called her wanting to leave.