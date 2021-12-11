Edina auto thefts up 25% from 2020

City officials say recent thefts have targeted Edina's Indian Hills and Country Club neighborhoods.

Edina officials say auto thefts have increased more than 25 percent in the city from last year, prompting them to remind residents to lock their vehicles and take their valuables with them.

In a statement released Tuesday, officials said the Edina Police Department was made aware of three vehicles stolen from homes during daylight hours, as well as multiple instances of burglaries from vehicles over the weekend. They say recent thefts have targeted the city's Indian Hills and Country Club neighborhoods.

Due to the uptick in auto thefts from these areas, the police department says it has started patrolling those neighborhoods more frequently. It has also assigned an investigator to dig in to those cases.

“These are crimes of opportunity. The overwhelming majority of vehicles stolen were unlocked with keys left inside,” said Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn. “Please lock your vehicles. Even though it is getting colder, running vehicles should not be left unattended, either.”

The city says it recorded 49 thefts year to date in 2020, compared to 62 in 2021.

“We are in this together and with help from our residents, Edina police will continue our enforcement to hold offenders accountable for their criminal acts in our city,” Milburn said.

The police department offers these tips to prevent auto theft: