Police search for suspects wanted in at least two carjackings this week

Police in Edina are asking for the public's help finding suspects who they believe have been involved in at least two carjacking incidents in the last week.

A statement released by the Edina Police Department says officers responded to reports of the latest carjacking just after 5 p.m. on the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road in Edina's Country Club neighborhood Friday.

The police department says a 49-year-old woman was returning to her vehicle after visiting someone in the neighborhood when another vehicle pulled up and two teenage girls exited. Police said the suspects told the woman they had a gun and demanded she surrender her vehicle.

According to the release, the woman resisted, prompting the suspects to punch her and spray her with mace while ultimately getting away with only her wallet and cell phone.

Police say the teens' vehicle, a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with license plate EVT958, had been involved in a separate carjacking in Minneapolis just days earlier.

Police urge anyone who sees the vehicle not to approach it, and to call 911 or the Edina Police Department's non-emergency line at 952-826-1600.

