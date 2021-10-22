Ex-Wisconsin teacher gets 12 years for secret videotapes

Thirty-nine-year-old David Kruchten earlier pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to produce child pornography.

MADISON, Wis. — A former Wisconsin high school teacher accused of secretly videotaping undressed students during field trips was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison after reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Thirty-nine-year-old David Kruchten earlier pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to produce child pornography. Prosecutors alleged Kruchten used his position as a business teacher at a Madison high school to secretly videotape students during field trips in Wisconsin and Minnesota in 2019.

Students discovered hidden cameras planted in air fresheners in their hotel rooms during the Minneapolis trip.