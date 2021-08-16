x
Ex-Wisconsin teacher pleads guilty to filming students

Thirty-nine-year-old David M. Kruchten faces six to 20 years in prison, after pleading guilty to two federal charges.
David Kruchten was charged after an indictment was unsealed accusing him of attempting to produce child pornography.

MADISON, Wis. — A former Wisconsin high school teacher accused of secretly videotaping undressed students during field trips in Wisconsin and Minnesota pleaded guilty in federal court Monday, under a plea deal with prosecutors. 

Thirty-nine-year-old David M. Kruchten faces six to 20 years in prison, after pleading guilty to two federal charges.

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 22. In Minnesota, Kruchten still faces three counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor. 

Kruchten told U.S. District Judge James Peterson that he wanted to see students undressed, and had been setting up cameras compulsively.

