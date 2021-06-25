FBI: Chicago murder suspect may be in Minnesota or Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI's Minneapolis branch says a Chicago murder suspect charged with shooting and killing a young girl may be in Minnesota or Wisconsin.
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Devontay Davoucci Anderson.
Anderson is charged in a fatal shooting that happened on April 18, 2021. Prosecutors allege that Anderson and another person fired into a vehicle carrying a 7-year-old girl and her father as they waited in a restaurant drive-thru. The girl was hit several times and killed. The father was hit once but survived.
Anderson was charged with first-degree murder in Illinois on April 26, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest. Additionally, a federal arrest warrant was issued on April 29, after Anderson was charged with "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution."
The FBI's Minneapolis office said Friday in a tweet that they believe Anderson may be in Minnesota or Wisconsin. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).
Anderson is described by the FBI as a Black man, 5 feet 5 or 6 inches tall, 150-160 pounds with brown eyes. He is 22 years old and has a small tattoo of capital letters written in script over his right eyebrow. The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.