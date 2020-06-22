Four people shot Monday afternoon in north Minneapolis

Police say no arrests have been made and investigators are still determining what led up to the shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis Monday afternoon where four people were injured.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the area of the 1600 block of North Morgan Avenue.

Authorities say three people self-transported to area hospitals, while one was transported by ambulance. One person is in "critical but stable condition," and another victim's condition is unknown. Police say the other two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.