Gun used in Truck Park shooting allegedly linked to illegal purchase by St. Paul man

A 27-year-old St. Paul man has been federally charged in his alleged connection to a conspiracy involving illegal gun purchases, one of which was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting last year.

According to court documents, Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan is accused of working with a previously charged co-conspirator to make false statements to Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) throughout the Twin Cities in an effort to purchase dozens of guns illegally.

The criminal complaint says the co-conspirator bought the guns and then transferred them to Young-Duncan, who would hold on to them and later "transfer them to third parties."

According to charging documents, the two purchased dozens of guns including four Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistols and two Mossberg 9mm semiautomatic pistols.