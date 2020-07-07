After Florida conviction, Lois Riess pleads not guilty to husband's murder in Minnesota

Riess already pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Pamela Hutchinson while on the run.

MANTORVILLE, Minn. — After being convicted of a murder in Florida, Lois Riess has pleaded not guilty to murdering her husband in Minnesota.

Riess was convicted of killing Pamela Hutchinson in Florida, and sentenced to life in prison for that crime. She returned to Minnesota on Friday to face charges in the death of her husband. Riess is being held in the Steele County Jail.

On Tuesday, Riess pleaded not guilty to murdering her husband, David, in 2018. She did not try to argue for a bail amount, which would have been refused because of her Florida conviction.

Riess appeared in Dodge County District Court via Zoom from the Steele County Jail.

In December, Riess pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Hutchinson in April 2018 in order to avoid the death penalty in Florida. She is already serving a life sentence in a Florida prison for that murder.

Police believe Riess was trying to steal Hutchinson's identity. That shooting happened while Riess was on the run. She was already wanted in the shooting death of her husband, David Riess, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

The case in Minnesota will likely go through the court system without cameras present. State Attorney General Keith Ellison's office said that because the victim is a member of the household, cameras are presumed not to be allowed under Minnesota law.