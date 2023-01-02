Major seizure nets guns, enough fentanyl to 'kill tens of thousands'

The drugs and guns were located during the execution of a search warrant in Hennepin County earlier this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of fentanyl pills, packaging equipment and seven illegally possessed guns are off the street following the execution of a search warrant in Minneapolis this week.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says Violent Offender Task Force members carried out the warrant on a property in the south Uptown area, and confiscated 1,295 fentanyl pills, which according to DEA standards is enough to kill tens of thousands of people.

Along with the fentanyl, task force personnel seized a large press used to package and distribute narcotics, plus six handguns and one rifle that were illegally possessed by the target of the search warrant. That man was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office says four other adults present at the time of the raid were detained but not placed under arrest.

“Getting drugs and illegal weapons off the streets is always an accomplishment for public safety," said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt. "A seizure of this amount of fentanyl though, is really a success for public health as much as it is for public safety. There’s an intersection between public safety and public health that should not be underestimated."

Authorities say the subject of the raid faces felony firearms violations and three counts of first-degree drug sale.

Watch more local news: