Over 31 pounds of meth found buried near Shakopee home during bust

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) seized over 31 pounds of methamphetamine and arrested three men at a residence in Shakopee on Wednesday.

Authorities say the investigation began several weeks ago during a meth bust in Blue Earth County.

Agents determined the drugs were coming from a home in Shakopee and after some more investigation they were given a search warrant for the residence, according to a news release from the MRVDTF.

The residence was located in a sudivision made up of large wooded lots. Agents found water coolers with one pound bags of meth buried near the house. They also found inside a garden shed "a cooking stove, large pots, and large strainers, which all had residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine," according to the release.

Authorities believe the items were used as a liquid methamphetamine conversion lab. "Methamphetamine is often smuggled over the border in liquid form and must be converted to crystal before it is packaged and sold," stated the news release.

Three men were arrested and are currently in the Scott County Jail.

"At this time the males have not yet been positively identified and are believed to be from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally," the new release read.

Authorities say they netted a total of 35 pounds of meth during the course of the investigation.