Man charged with violent threats towards BLM supporters

Kevin Jay Karjalahti, 49, was charged with three counts of felony threats of violence.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 49-year-old man has been charged with three counts of felony threats of violence after leaving threatening notes at residences that showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to the Roseville Police Department, Kevin Jay Karjalahti was charged Thursday after a near two-month investigation.

Police say the incidents occurred between May 29 and June 1 with four threatening notes being left at residences -- three in Roseville and one in St. Paul. Investigators say the penmanship and content of the four notes were similar and appeared to be written by the same person.

Detectives submitted the notes to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Forensic Laboratory, where latent prints matching Karjalahti were found on two of the letters, according to a press release from police.