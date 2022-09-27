Man found dead on sidewalk in south Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a homicide in the city’s Bryant neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of dead man on a sidewalk Tuesday morning on the 4100 block of 4th Ave. S. in the Bryant neighborhood. When officers arrived shortly after 6 a.m. they found the man had been shot, according to a news release from police.

There have been no arrests.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and report the official cause of his death. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say the public can leave tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Any information that leads to to an arrest and conviction could make the person eligible for a financial reward, according to the release.