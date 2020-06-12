Man killed in triple stabbing in Hudson

One of the victims, a 26-year-old man, died from his injuries.

HUDSON, Wis. — A man died and two others were injured in a stabbing around 1 a.m. Sunday in Hudson, Wisconsin.

According to the Hudson Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in downtown Hudson and found three stabbing victims in three different places within the downtown area.

Police said witnesses "have described multiple unknown suspects" getting into a Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Minnesota license plates.

The suspects are still at large, but police say they believe it was a "targeted attack and do not believe there is a risk to the general public," according to a news release.