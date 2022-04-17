Maple Grove PD investigates after man shot and killed in vehicle

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Maple Grove PD is investigating after a man was found shot within a vehicle near the intersection of I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway around 3 p.m. Easter Sunday.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Both the suspect and the victim were inside their vehicles near the intersection of Country Road 30 and Garland Lane North when authorities say an "altercation" occurred in which one party discharged a firearm from within one of the vehicles, striking the other, and injuring the victim. Both vehicles then drove off, before police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
An investigation is still underway. Police are urging anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call 763-494-6246.
Police have released no further information at this time.