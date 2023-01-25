Minneapolis man charged with murder in bus stop shooting

Jose Cippirno Dominguez, 18, was charged with second degree intentional murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 shooting that left one person dead.

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis man in a fatal bus stop shooting that happened over a year ago.

Jose Cippirno Dominguez, 18, was charged with second degree intentional murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 shooting that left one person dead.

Prosecutors say Dominguez pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head at a bus shelter shortly after exiting the bus.

Authorities did not provide the exact location of the bus shelter, but say it was in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Surveillance video shows Dominguez and the victim "exchange words" shortly before the shooting, according to a news release.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

The video also showed Dominguez taking out his bus pass from a "distinctive wallet."

Investigators say Dominguez had that same wallet when they interviewed him.

The bus pass used by Dominguez was the same one the shooter used just before the shooting, according to court documents.

Investigators say they found clothing "consistent" with what the shooter was wearing in the video at Dominguez's residence.

They also say they found Dominguez's distinctive wallet.