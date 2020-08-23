Minneapolis man continues recovery after driver ran him over

Police are looking for who ran Shane Gerold over, and then drove away

Shane Gerold stood in an East Isles alley Sunday, able to greet a neighbor.

"Not too bad," He told the neighbor.

He's not too bad, because two weeks ago Shane couldn't stand. He was in a wheelchair, and before that was in the hospital.

"She watched it happen," said Shane, pointing at his friend.

"It went so fast. It just all happened in a second," said Sue.

On June first, Sue says she saw an unfamiliar car. This was during the unrest after George Floyd's death. She went to see why the car was parked in the back of her friend's home. She says a passenger threw rocks at her, and Shane came over to call 911.

The car sped towards Shane.

"I saw them knock him down, and then I remember he, like, raised his head and wiped the blood. Then they ran him over. Hit the accelerator and went," said Sue, fighting off tears.

The driver left the scene, and left Shane with severe injuries. They included fractures in his ribs, back, and right leg as well as a traumatic brain injury. Police continue to look for who ran Shane over. He says he's not mad at them. He's mad at himself.

"I can't do what I want to do. I can't get on that roof right now. I can't dominate like I dominate, and I'm a beast," he said.

"The hardest thing for him is asking people to help him do things he can't do," said Sue.

"The emotional part might be worse than the physical part," he said.

Shane didn't have to ask for help. His friends did so anyway, raising more than $20,000.

"The outpouring from this neighborhood is unbelievable," said Sue.

Shane would be happiest if he could work.

"I am happier today than I was, things are improving," he said.